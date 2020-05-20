Four teens shot, one fatally, in St. Louis County Tuesday

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — Four teenagers were shot Tuesday, one fatally, in three apparently unrelated incidents in St. Louis County, police said.
The fatal incident happened Tuesday night. Police were called about 10:45 p.m. to a shooting in the 10700 block of Spring Garden Drive, southwest of Interstate 270 and Riverview Drive.
A 17-year-old male had been shot in the hip and was taken to the hospital. Another male teenager was found in a nearby yard and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. They did not provide his age or any other details.
Anyone with information is asked to call investigators at 636-529-8210, or provide information anonymously via CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS (8477).
Two other incidents happened Tuesday afternoon.
In the first, police responding to a Shotspotter alert at 1:27 p.m. found a 17-year-old male in the 10100 block of Cloverdale Drive who had been shot at least once in the lower body.
Police said the occupants of another vehicle shot up the vehicle in which the victim and other passengers were sitting before fleeing when one of the victim's fellow passengers returned fire.
The area is in unincorporated St. Louis County between Moline Acres and Dellwood.
About 40 minutes later, police were called to an area near the intersection of Bellefontaine Road and Pattern Drive in the Spanish Lake area of unincorporated St. Louis County. A 15-year-old boy had been shot at least once in the lower body during a drive-by shooting, police said.
Both of the teens in the afternoon shootings were taken to the hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, police said.
Coverage of children injured or killed in gunfire in the St. Louis area in 2020.
Shake off your afternoon slump with the oft-shared and offbeat news of the day, hand-brewed by our online news editor, Mandy St. Amand.