Four teens shot, one fatally, in St. Louis County Tuesday

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — Four teenagers were shot Tuesday, one fatally, in three apparently unrelated incidents in St. Louis County, police said.

The fatal incident happened Tuesday night. Police were called about 10:45 p.m. to a shooting in the 10700 block of Spring Garden Drive, southwest of Interstate 270 and Riverview Drive.

A 17-year-old male had been shot in the hip and was taken to the hospital. Another male teenager was found in a nearby yard and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. They did not provide his age or any other details.

Anyone with information is asked to call investigators at 636-529-8210, or provide information anonymously via CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS (8477).

Two other incidents happened Tuesday afternoon.

In the first, police responding to a Shotspotter alert at 1:27 p.m. found a 17-year-old male in the 10100 block of Cloverdale Drive who had been shot at least once in the lower body.

Police said the occupants of another vehicle shot up the vehicle in which the victim and other passengers were sitting before fleeing when one of the victim's fellow passengers returned fire.