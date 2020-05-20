You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Four teens shot, one fatally, in St. Louis County Tuesday
0 comments

Four teens shot, one fatally, in St. Louis County Tuesday

Full access: $3 for 3 months.

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — Four teenagers were shot Tuesday, one fatally, in three apparently unrelated incidents in St. Louis County, police said.

The fatal incident happened Tuesday night. Police were called about 10:45 p.m. to a shooting in the 10700 block of Spring Garden Drive, southwest of Interstate 270 and Riverview Drive.

A 17-year-old male had been shot in the hip and was taken to the hospital. Another male teenager was found in a nearby yard and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. They did not provide his age or any other details.

Anyone with information is asked to call investigators at 636-529-8210, or provide information anonymously via CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS (8477).

Two other incidents happened Tuesday afternoon.

In the first, police responding to a Shotspotter alert at 1:27 p.m. found a 17-year-old male in the 10100 block of Cloverdale Drive who had been shot at least once in the lower body. 

Police said the occupants of another vehicle shot up the vehicle in which the victim and other passengers were sitting before fleeing when one of the victim's fellow passengers returned fire.  

The area is in unincorporated St. Louis County between Moline Acres and Dellwood.

About 40 minutes later, police were called to an area near the intersection of Bellefontaine Road and Pattern Drive in the Spanish Lake area of unincorporated St. Louis County. A 15-year-old boy had been shot at least once in the lower body during a drive-by shooting, police said.

Both of the teens in the afternoon shootings were taken to the hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, police said. 

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Two Kansas City police officers indicted in excessive force case
Law and order

Two Kansas City police officers indicted in excessive force case

Officers Matthew G. Brummett, 37, and Charles Prichard, 47, have each been charged with fourth-degree assault for recklessly causing physical pain to Breona Hill, also known as Briya or Bryan Hill, by slamming her face against the concrete sidewalk, kneeing her in the face, torso and ribs, and forcing her arms over her head while cuffed.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports