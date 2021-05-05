Four-vehicle accident in St. Louis County sends 8 to the hospital

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — A four-vehicle crash sent eight people to the hospital Wednesday, including one with life-threatening injuries, St. Louis County police said.

The accident occurred at Laclede Station Road and Watson Road about 8:30 a.m. when a car heading west on Watson Road struck three other vehicles, police said.

Five people from the car that struck the others were taken to a hospital, one with the life-threatening injuries. Three people from the other vehicles were also taken to a hospital, but none had injuries considered to be life-threatening, police said.

Authorities said all of those injured were believed to be adults.

Workers at 2 p.m. were still clearing the intersection of a smashed sedan and three SUVs. An Affton fire truck was on scene, as were St. Louis County police crime scene investigation vans.

One of the men occupying one of the SUVs returned to the intersection from the hospital, with an bandage on his elbow. The man's son said a vehicle ran a red light, causing the crash, and the family was told that the car that caused the crash was stolen. A police spokesperson said it appeared the car was stolen but that investigators needed to acquire more information before knowing for certain.

The intersection is on the border between Webster Groves and the village of Marlborough.

Shake off your afternoon slump with the oft-shared and offbeat news of the day, hand-brewed by our online news editors. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.