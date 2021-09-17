Four women dead in a violent three hours across north St. Louis overnight

UPDATED at 10:30 a.m. Friday with new detail from police

ST. LOUIS — A violent three hours in the city overnight included a triple shooting, a woman shot in the face and a woman killed by a hit-and-run driver.

In all, four women were killed across four crime scenes. Two others are hospitalized.

Police have made no arrests and said they lack suspects in the homicides. The crimes took place between about 10:20 p.m. Thursday and 1:30 a.m. Friday in north St. Louis. The victims' names have been released, and police said they don't know who the women are in some of the cases.

Here is a listing of the crimes, most recent first:

The triple shooting was reported at about 1:30 a.m. Friday. Police found two women dead and one woman injured inside a vacant home in the 2900 block of Kossuth Avenue. They had been shot. The 42-year-old woman who survived was hospitalized, though police have not released her condition.

Police said they have no suspects in the triple shooting, which occurred in north St. Louis in the city's Fairground neighborhood.