Four women one man dead in a violent night in St. Louis

UPDATED at 1 p.m. Friday with new details from police
ST. LOUIS — A violent three hours in the city overnight included a triple shooting, a woman shot in the face and a woman killed by a hit-and-run driver. A man's body was found in a car early Friday.
In all, four women and one man were killed across four crime scenes. Two other women are hospitalized.
Police on Friday also warned that someone had been shooting or shooting at prostitutes in St. Louis, citing two of the overnight shootings.
Police have made no arrests and said they lack suspects in the homicides. The crimes took place between about 10:20 p.m. Thursday and 1:30 a.m. Friday in north St. Louis. The victims' names have not been released, and police said they don't know who the women are in some of the cases.
Here is a listing of the crimes, most recent first:
At 7:50 a.m., police responding to a “shooting” call at California Avenue and Keokuk Street in the Dutchtown neighborhood found a man inside of a vehicle who had been shot. He was pronounced dead by EMS.
The triple shooting was reported at about 1:30 a.m. Friday. Police found two women dead and one woman injured inside a vacant home in the 2900 block of Kossuth Avenue. They had been shot. The 42-year-old woman who survived was hospitalized, though police have not released her condition.
Police said they have no suspects in the triple shooting, which occurred in north St. Louis in the city's Fairground neighborhood.
At 11:45 p.m. Thursday, a woman in her 30s was found on a sidewalk in the 3800 block of West Florissant Avenue. She had been shot, police said, and died at a hospital. Police have no suspects, but cited this shooting in the sex worker warning.
At about 11 p.m. Thursday, a hit-and-run driver killed a pedestrian in the 5800 block of Theodosia Avenue, near Hamilton Avenue in the Wells-Goodfellow neighborhood. The pedestrian was a woman inn her 50s. Police said they don't know who she was. Police said her injuries were consistent with being hit by a vehicle. Police had no description of the vehicle. Officers with the accident-reconstruction team are investigating.
At about 10:20 p.m. Thursday, a 28-year-old a sex worker was shot in the face in the 4500 block of Adelaide Avenue. The scene was near West Florissant Avenue in the O'Fallon neighborhood. The woman survived and police said she was stable at a hospital, but because of her injuries she wasn't able to tell officers what happened to her.
Police said they are also investigating robberies in the 4200 and 4500 blocks of Cote Brilliante Avenue in the Greater Ville neighborhood. A man nicknamed “D” arranged meetings for consensual sexual contact via the MegaPersonals dating app and then robbed the women, police said.