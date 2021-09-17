Four women one man dead in a violent night in St. Louis

Police said they have no suspects in the triple shooting, which occurred in north St. Louis in the city's Fairground neighborhood.

At 11:45 p.m. Thursday, a woman in her 30s was found on a sidewalk in the 3800 block of West Florissant Avenue. She had been shot, police said, and died at a hospital. Police have no suspects, but cited this shooting in the sex worker warning.

At about 11 p.m. Thursday, a hit-and-run driver killed a pedestrian in the 5800 block of Theodosia Avenue, near Hamilton Avenue in the Wells-Goodfellow neighborhood. The pedestrian was a woman inn her 50s. Police said they don't know who she was. Police said her injuries were consistent with being hit by a vehicle. Police had no description of the vehicle. Officers with the accident-reconstruction team are investigating.

At about 10:20 p.m. Thursday, a 28-year-old a sex worker was shot in the face in the 4500 block of Adelaide Avenue. The scene was near West Florissant Avenue in the O'Fallon neighborhood. The woman survived and police said she was stable at a hospital, but because of her injuries she wasn't able to tell officers what happened to her.