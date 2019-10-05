Updated at 10:45 a.m. with information on a suspect in custody and the identity of the victim.
ST. LOUIS COUNTY • A hit-and-run driver struck two young children being pushed in a stroller in North County Friday night, leaving a four-year-old boy dead.
Police say just before 9:30 p.m. a black four-door Nissan struck the two children, ages two and four, as they were being pushed in a stroller at Chambers Road and Clairmont Drive in unincorporated St. Louis County near Ferguson.
Tavares Chisholm, 4, of St. Louis, was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead. The two year old was also taken to a hospital for treatment with non-life-threatening injuries.
By 10:30 a.m. Saturday morning, St. Louis County police said they had a suspect in custody and had located the black sedan involved.
The vehicle had been described as black Nissan missing two hubcaps, police said.
Anyone with additional information on the incident can contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 to speak to investigators.