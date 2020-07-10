Four-year-old boy shot in the head on Fourth of July in St. Louis has died, police say
Four-year-old boy shot in the head on Fourth of July in St. Louis has died, police say

ST. LOUIS — A 4-year-old boy who was shot in the head on the Fourth of July in St. Louis has died, police said Friday.

Officials said the child was shot last Saturday about 10 p.m. in the 4200 block of Page Boulevard in the Vandeventer neighborhood.

Police said a preliminary investigation suggests the child was hit by a stray bullet while he was outside. Police classified the shooting of Michael Goodlow III as a homicide.

The boy lived in the 2300 block of Sandra Sue Drive in an unincorporated area of St. Louis County.

Michael had been hospitalized in critical and unstable condition since the shooting. Police at one point erroneously reported that he had died and later corrected the error. But St. Louis police officer Michelle Woodling said Friday that homicide investigators were told Thursday that he had died.

Police said anyone with information can call homicide detectives at 314-444-5371, or leave an anonymous tip with CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS.

Children injured or killed by gunfire in the St. Louis area in 2020

Children in St. Louis City city have been killed at 10 times the national rate for decades, according to a Post-Dispatch analysis of FBI homicide data.

