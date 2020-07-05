You are the owner of this article.
Four-year-old child shot in the head in St. Louis
Updated at 1:40 p.m. with more information from police. 

ST. LOUIS − A 4-year-old boy was shot in the head Saturday night, possibly by a stray bullet, St. Louis police said.

Officials said the child was reported shot at 10 p.m. in the 4200 block of Page Boulevard in the Vandeventer neighborhood. The child was taken to a hospital in critical and unstable condition.  

Police said anyone with information can call homicide detectives at 314-444-5371, or leave an anonymous tip with CrimeStoppers, 866-371-TIPS.

Children injured or killed by gunfire in the St. Louis area in 2020

Coverage of children injured or killed in gunfire in the St. Louis area in 2020. 

Read previous coverage of children killed in the area in 2019

Children in St. Louis City city have been killed at 10 times the national rate for decades, according to a Post-Dispatch analysis of FBI homicide data.

