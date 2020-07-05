You are the owner of this article.
Four-year-old child suffers gunshot wound to the head in St. Louis
ST. LOUIS − A 4-year-old child was shot in the head Saturday night, St. Louis police said.

Officials said the child was reported shot in the head at 10:45 p.m. near West Page Boulevard and Pendelton Avenue in the Vandeventer neighborhood. The child was taken to a hospital in critical and unstable condition.  

Police released no other details Sunday morning. 

Children injured or killed by gunfire in the St. Louis area in 2020

Coverage of children injured or killed in gunfire in the St. Louis area in 2020. 

Read previous coverage of children killed in the area in 2019

Children in St. Louis City city have been killed at 10 times the national rate for decades, according to a Post-Dispatch analysis of FBI homicide data.

