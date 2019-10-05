ST. LOUIS COUNTY • Police are searching for the driver of a black sedan that struck two young children in North County Friday night, leaving one four-year-old dead.
Police say just before 9:30 p.m. a black four-door Nissanstruck two young children, ages two and four, as they were being pushed by an adult in a stroller at Chambers Road and Clairmont Drive near Ferguson. Both children were taken to a hospital where the four year old was pronounced dead. The two year old's injuries were not life threatening, police said.
The black sedan that struck the children drove off, fleeing the scene, police said.
Police are seeking help finding a the black Nissan, which may be an Altima or Maxima, according to authorities. The vehicle is missing two hubcaps and was last seen westbound on Chambers Road at Clairmont Drive, police said.
Anyone with information on the vehicle can contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 to speak to investigators.
To remain anonymous or potentially receive a reward, police ask you to contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-8477.