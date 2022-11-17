Four years after riot, Missouri moving inmates back into prison

JEFFERSON CITY — Missouri prison officials have reopened a shuttered prison as they reshuffle plans for a new staff training facility.

The Missouri Department of Corrections moved inmates into the Crossroads Correctional Center in Cameron last week, leaving behind a neighboring prison that will someday become an academy for correctional officers, said agency spokeswoman Karen Pojmann.

In all, 1,184 inmates moved into Crossroads on Nov. 7. She said prison staff said the move went smoothly.

Crossroads has been empty after prisoners were moved out in the wake of a May 2018 riot.

The disturbance started when 209 inmates refused to return to their housing units. They were upset that staffing shortages linked to low pay among guards had left less time for recreation and other programming.

After six hours of unrest, in which dining halls, the kitchen and storage areas sustained an estimated $1.3 million in damage, the prison was brought back under control.

Crossroads, which cost about $53 million to build, first opened 25 years ago. Among its initial features was a lethal perimeter electric fence, the first of its kind in Missouri. The fence was nicknamed “The Intimidator.”

After the riot, Gov. Mike Parson said mothballing the prison would save an estimated $20 million that could be used to provide long-needed raises to guards and other prison employees.

In the meantime, the transformation of nearby Western Missouri Correctional Center into a training facility is ongoing and subject to budget decisions by the Missouri Legislature.

“We don’t yet have a concrete timeline or cost estimate, but the project will be among our priorities for the upcoming legislative session,” Pojmann said.

Plans outlined by the department show some of the cellblocks will be converted into housing for trainees.

A central portion of the prison will become classroom and office space. The gymnasium will become a fitness facility for staff members in training. And the space that was previously the institution library will become a resource center and computer lab for staff in training.

The facility, which will replace training programs that take place in St. Joseph, is aimed at improving high staff turnover rates that have plagued state agencies in recent years.