OLD MONROE — Four people died here late Saturday night, including three teenagers, after a car drove into the path of an oncoming vehicle while attempting to overtake another vehicle.

A 2016 Chevrolet Impala, driven by a 16-year-old girl from Wright City, was southbound on Highway 79, just past the intersection of Route C, around 11:45 p.m., when it overtook another vehicle and struck the front end of an approaching 2022 Hyundai Elantra, according to a preliminary report by the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

The driver of the Impala and her two passengers, 15- and 16-year-old girls from O’Fallon, Missouri, were pronounced dead at the scene by Lincoln County emergency responders, officials said.

The driver of the Hyundai, Racheal G. Neldon, 23, of Elsberry, also died at the scene. An 18-year old passenger from Wright City was flown to a St. Louis hospital for treatment.