 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Fourth man facing charges in 2018 killing in Kirkwood
0 comments

Fourth man facing charges in 2018 killing in Kirkwood

{{featured_button_text}}
James M. Cohen

James M. Cohen of St. John was charged in the Dec. 5, 2018, killing of Karen Torrence in Kirkwood.

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — Authorities have unsealed charges against a fourth man in a 2018 homicide in Kirkwood.

First-degree murder and armed criminal action charges filed in February against Jaquan T. Whitfield have been unsealed in the Dec. 5, 2018, killing of Karen Torrence at her apartment in the 1200 block of Rockridge Place. Three other men are also facing charges in Torrence's death.

Charges say Whitfield, 25, of the 4300 block of Rozier Drive in Bel Ridge, Anton Shelley, 26, of the 400 block of New York Street in Kirkwood, and James Cohen, 34, of the 3500 block of Joel Court in St. John, entered Torrence's apartment and fatally shot her. Shelley had threatened Torrence two days earlier and plotted with Cohen to kill her, charges said.

Karen Arnold

Karen Arnold, as shown in a family photo.

Another man, Wayne H. Rogers, 26, of the 2800 block of Franklin Avenue in St. Louis, is accused of hindering the prosecution by driving the others to Poplar Bluff, Missouri, after the killing.

Charges do not offer a motive in the killing. Torrence was also known as Karen Arnold, her maiden name.

Torrence’s five children sued the apartment complex last year seeking $1 million and alleging unsafe conditions at the complex.

+5 
Courts
+5 
Jaquan T. Whitfield

Jaquan T. Whitfield is among four charged in the 2018 killing of Karen Torrence in Kirkwood.
+5 
Anton Shelley

Anton Shelley is facing charges of first-degree murder and armed criminal action in the 2018 shooting death of Karen Torrence in Kirkwood.
+5 
Wayne H. Rogers

Wayne H. Rogers is among four men charged in connection with the Dec. 5, 2018, killing of Karen Torrence in Kirkwood.
0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

The Chat Room: Aisha and Tony discuss impacts of the pandemic on children

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports