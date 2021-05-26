Fourth man facing charges in 2018 killing in Kirkwood

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — Authorities have unsealed charges against a fourth man in a 2018 homicide in Kirkwood.

First-degree murder and armed criminal action charges filed in February against Jaquan T. Whitfield have been unsealed in the Dec. 5, 2018, killing of Karen Torrence at her apartment in the 1200 block of Rockridge Place. Three other men are also facing charges in Torrence's death.

Charges say Whitfield, 25, of the 4300 block of Rozier Drive in Bel Ridge, Anton Shelley, 26, of the 400 block of New York Street in Kirkwood, and James Cohen, 34, of the 3500 block of Joel Court in St. John, entered Torrence's apartment and fatally shot her. Shelley had threatened Torrence two days earlier and plotted with Cohen to kill her, charges said.

Another man, Wayne H. Rogers, 26, of the 2800 block of Franklin Avenue in St. Louis, is accused of hindering the prosecution by driving the others to Poplar Bluff, Missouri, after the killing.