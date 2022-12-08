Fourth teen facing federal charges in shooting death of St. Louis County cab driver

ST. LOUIS — A fourth St. Louis County teen is facing federal charges in the robbery and fatal shooting of a cab driver in Hazelwood earlier this year.

Trishawn Jones, 18, was indicted for robbery and aiding and abetting a murder alongside Tywon Harris, 19, Coron Dees, 19, and Jeremiah Allen, 18. Allen is also facing a charge of being an accessory after the fact, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Court filings say the teens got into 54-year-old Dewight Price's cab in downtown St. Louis on April 24 after a party. At one point, Harris redirected the cab to Hazelwood Central High School, where they demanded cash.

Price gave them cash, but as he tried to get out of the car, Harris opened the door and struck him, knocking him to the ground. Jones then shot and killed Price, filings said.

Jones was 17 at the time of the shooting, meaning federal prosecutors first had to seek a court order to indict him as an adult.

"Violent juvenile criminals are not beyond the reach of the federal justice system," U.S. Attorney Sayler A. Fleming said in a news release. "As the St. Louis area sees an increase in juveniles committing violent crime, they should know the U.S. Attorney's Office will be here to investigate and prosecute them."

Dees, Allen and Harris are also facing charges of second-degree murder and armed criminal action in state court. Dees is also facing a count of first-degree robbery. Those cases are ongoing.