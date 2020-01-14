Fox News contributor sues St. Louis prosecutor alleging Sunshine Law violations

ST. LOUIS — John Solomon, a Fox News contributor and former editor of The Washington Times, has sued the St. Louis Circuit Attorney's Office alleging violations of Missouri's open records law.

Solomon filed suit Jan. 10 in St. Louis Circuit Court accusing St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kimberly M. Gardner's office of failing to respond to records requests and to produce documents for months following his July request for "contacts between" Gardner, her staff and multiple key players in the 2018 invasion of privacy investigation of then-Gov. Eric Greitens.

Those people include Missouri Times publisher Scott Faughn, Clayton lawyer Albert Watkins, billionaire and political donor George Soros, and state Reps. Stacy Newman and Jay Barnes.

The suit also names Jim Michaels, a longtime former city prosecutor who served as the Circuit Attorney's Office's custodian of records. He declined comment.

A spokeswoman for Gardner did not immediately have a comment.

The Sunshine Law, Missouri’s open records law, requires governments to respond to requests for access to public records within three days. The law requires that exemptions from disclosing public records must be "strictly construed" to promote a public policy of openness.