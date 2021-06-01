 Skip to main content
Francis Howell North teacher, coach charged with sex crimes
ST. PETERS — A teacher and coach at Francis Howell North High School in St. Peters is accused of sexually abusing a ninth-grade student. 

Gabriel Grote, 24, is charged with one count of statutory sodomy and one count of sexual contact with a student after St. Charles County prosecutors say he abused a girl on school grounds during school hours in recent months. 

Grote coaches volleyball, girls lacrosse and basketball at the school, charges say. He is still listed as a math teacher on the district's website. 

The girl told investigators that she and Grote communicated frequently via cell phone and that their relationship turned into a "boyfriend/girlfriend kind of thing." Evidence was taken from the girl's phone. 

The physical incidents happened in Grote's classroom, charges say. 

The district did not immediately respond to a request for comment Tuesday. 

Grote was taken into custody by St. Peters Police department around 3 p.m. Saturday, and his bond is set at $500,000.

