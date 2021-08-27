Franklin County jail detainee dies after being found unresponsive in her bed

UNION, Mo. — A detainee at the Franklin County jail died Wednesday after being found lying unresponsive in her bed, Sheriff Steve Pelton said.

Angela M. Chollet, 31, was sentenced Aug. 23 to 110 days of "shock incarceration" after her probation was revoked for a 2018 offense of possession of a controlled substance.

She was found just before 5 p.m. in her cell after she didn't report to the door to retrieve her evening meal tray.

Chollet is the second woman in a month to be found dead at the jail in similar circumstances.

Angela N. Duncan, 37, was found around 9:10 p.m. on July 31 lying unresponsive in her bed. She was awaiting a bond hearing on charges of unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and stealing.

Pelton said officials do not believe the cases are related, though causes of death have not yet been determined. A staff member at the Office of the Regional Medical Examiner said it could take several weeks before complete results are available.

