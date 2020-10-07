Franklin County man admits placing hidden camera in area dressing rooms, woman's bathroom

FRANKLIN COUNTY — A man from Franklin County pleaded guilty to federal charges Wednesday and admitted placing a hidden camera in store dressing rooms and in a woman’s bathroom.

Gabriel Trevino, 35, pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court to one count of production of child pornography and one count of attempted production. He admitted placing a picture frame with a camera in dressing rooms, including at a thrift store, and collecting it at the end of the day to recover the images that it captured. He also admitted placing it in a woman's bathroom. It captured images of the woman's children naked.

The woman found the picture frame in November of 2019 and took it first to a computer store, then to police. Trevino initially claimed he was trying to take pictures of the woman.

Police found images on Trevino's cellphone indicating he would follow women in stores and "video their buttocks outside their clothing," Trevino's plea agreement says.

Trevino faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 15 years in prison when sentenced in January, his plea says.

