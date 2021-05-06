Franklin County man gets 12 years for fatal opiate sale, railroad car crime

FRANKLIN COUNTY — A man from Franklin County was sentenced to 12 years in prison Thursday for selling a fatal dose of fentanyl and heroin to a woman in 2017, and for stealing railroad car bracing.

Jacob C. Brewer, then 31, pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in St. Louis in May 2019 to one felony count of conspiracy to distribute heroin and fentanyl, with death resulting, and one count of heroin distribution with serious bodily injury resulting.

Brewer and another woman sold three capsules of a fentanyl-heroin mixture at a gas station on Oct. 21, 2017, court documents say. The two buyers split a capsule and both passed out, and the woman later died.

Brewer's companion, Shannon Renee Bradley, 27, was sentenced in October to 11 years in prison for her role.

Brewer was also sentenced Thursday for a charge of committing violence against a railroad carrier. Franklin County sheriff's deputies spotted Brewer and another person in February 2017 near Ameren rail cars used to transport coal from Wyoming. Both were covered with coal dust, and Ameren later found 90 cars with missing stabilizing braces.

