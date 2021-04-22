Franklin County man gets 20 years for sexual exploitation of a minor

ST. LOUIS — A man from Sullivan who threatened to send nude pictures of a teenager to her mother was sentenced Thursday to 20 years on a child pornography charge.
Thomas Carl Crimmins, 53, received extra prison time because three other women said he'd also sexually abused them when they were underage, according to court testimony Thursday.
Crimmins admitted making a video of sex acts with the 17-year-old, but said that he thought she was 18 at the time. He denied the sexual abuse of the others, saying, "There's really nothing I can say because I didn't do it."
He was convicted of sexual exploitation of a minor.
Federal criminal law defines anyone under 18 as a minor.
Crimmins and the teen had a relationship in 2017. When it was over, Crimmins texted three nude and semi-nude pictures to her with the threat about her mother.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Kyle Bateman asked U.S. District Judge Audrey Fleissig for 25 years in prison and Crimmins' lawyer, Daniel Juengel, asked for 15.
Robert Patrick
Robert Patrick is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
