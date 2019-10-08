ST. LOUIS COUNTY — A Franklin County man has begun serving a 10-year prison sentence for killing a man in Wildwood in 2018.
Brian Christopher Rasdall, 39, pleaded guilty Sept. 23 to charges of second-degree murder, armed criminal action and unlawful possession of a firearm. He was sentenced Sept. 27 in St. Louis County Circuit Court.
He received four years for unlawful possession of a firearm and three years for armed criminal action. Those sentences will run concurrently with the 10-year sentence for second-degree murder.
Rasdall shot and killed Christopher Austin, 27, of St. Clair, Mo., on March 24, 2018.
Prosecutors said that Austin confessed the murder to a friend in 2018.