Franklin County man killed in chain-reaction crash on I-44

ST. CLAIR, Mo. — A chain-reaction crash involving a jackknifed truck on Interstate 44 killed a man from Sullivan, Missouri, on Wednesday.

The Missouri Highway Patrol identified the victim as 67-year-old Kevin J. Broshous.

The crash happened about 10 a.m. Wednesday at the 239-mile marker of the interstate, near St. Clair, Missouri.

Police said Broshous started the chain-reaction crash that involved four vehicles. He was driving west in a 2016 Ford Edge sport utility vehicle when his car ran off the left side of the highway and hit a guardrail.

His SUV then went back into the westbound lanes, where it was hit by a tractor-trailer. The truck jackknifed across the westbound lanes, and two more tractor-trailers crashed into it.

Broshous was wearing a seat belt, police said. He died at the scene. No one else was hurt, police said.

