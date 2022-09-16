 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Franklin County man who had meth in system during fatal crash gets 4-year term

CLAYTON — A Franklin County man who had methamphetamine in his system during a fatal head-on crash in 2018 near Eureka was sentenced Friday to four years in prison.

Clinton J. Price, 44, pleaded guilty July 26 to one count of second-degree involuntary manslaughter, which prosecutors reduced from a stiffer felony charge of DWI-death of another.

Authorities said that on Nov. 21, 2018, Price’s pickup truck crossed the center line of Route 66 and hit Jessica M. Kremer’s car. Kremer, 33, died at the crash scene.

According to the Missouri Highway Patrol, Price told witnesses he swerved to avoid a deer. However, witnesses told investigators they did not report seeing a deer.

Clinton J. Price

Clinton J. Price of Franklin County was charged with DWI-death of another in a head-on crash Nov. 21, 2018, that killed a Pacific woman.

Results of Price’s blood tests showed meth in his system, authorities said.

Circuit Judge Nancy Watkins McLaughlin accepted Price’s guilty pleas in July. On Friday, the judge sentenced Price to four years in prison, the maximum term for the charge as recommended by St. Louis County prosecutors. Price's lawyer asked for probation.

According to relatives, Kremer worked two jobs at the time of her death: she was a sales representative for an industrial packaging firm in St. Louis during the day and tended bar at Cafe Napoli in Clayton at night. A sister, Shayna Kremer, said Jessica Kremer had attended a year of college in Kentucky, completed cosmetology school and was passionate about her work with a nonprofit that helps military families who have parents deployed overseas.

The night Jessica Kremer was killed, she was heading to Cafe Napoli to start her shift, relatives said. They said she had a variety of interests: from makeup to computer technology, yoga and repairing cars.

Shayna Kremer prepared a statement for Friday's sentencing hearing that her mother read in court.

Jessica Kremer

Jessica Kremer was killed in a head-on crash in November 2018 near Eureka. The man who hit her had methamphetamine in his system and was sentenced to prison for causing the crash. (Photo provided by Kremer family)

"You've never owned up for your mistake," her statement to Price said. "I'm sad. I'm sad you have no heart. ... I'm sad that you took her away from us and that you crushed her to death. I'm sad that my family can't go a day without suffering."

Price's lawyer Stephanie Howlett-Fortus told the judge that Price is "tremendously sorry" and "has said time and time again how he'd like to trade places with Ms. Kremer." 

