Franklin County sex offender admits child sex charge

FRANKLIN COUNTY — A sex offender from Union pleaded guilty to a federal charge Thursday and admitted communicating with multiple teenage boys online.

Patrick K. Estes, 60, pleaded guilty over Zoom in U.S. District Court in St. Louis to a felony charge of sexual exploitation of a minor.

He admitted getting caught with a 14-year-old boy after a traffic accident on Interstate 270 at 4 a.m. on June 23, 2018, and communicating online with four boys ages 13, 15, 16 and 17. He also admitted having sexually explicit conversations with the 16-year-old, sending him a nude picture, requesting an obscene video and trying to get the boy to come to his house, his plea says.

As part of the plea, both prosecutors and Estes' lawyer will recommend a sentence of 15 years in prison at his sentencing in January.

Estes was on the offender registry after a conviction in St. Charles County for sodomy, deviate sexual assault and sexual abuse against teenage victims. He was sentenced to 10 years in prison and released in 1998.

