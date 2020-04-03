Franklin County sheriff identifies man fatally injured in shootout with deputies

FRANKLIN COUNTY — Nearly two weeks after a man was fatally injured in a shootout with deputies, the Franklin County sheriff's office has released the man's name.
He was identified Friday as Peter C. Albers, 21. He lived in the 10200 block of Coral Trail Court in unincorporated south St. Louis County.
Franklin County Sheriff Steve Pelton said the delay in releasing Albers' name was, in part, because the case is still under investigation by the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Albers was wounded March 21 in a shootout with Franklin County sheriff's deputies and died of his injuries the next day. His relatives could not be reached for comment Friday.
Pelton said investigators haven't determined why Albers tried to outrun police after a traffic stop, then shot and wounded two deputies.
"We're still trying to figure out some of that," Pelton said.
At about 9:45 p.m. on the day of the shooting, a Franklin County deputy tried to stop a 2007 Honda CRV. Albers was the driver, police said. He refused to stop, fleeing east along Highway AT.
Albers pulled into a business parking lot near the Highway 100 and Interstate 44 intersection, officials said. As two deputies in separate vehicles pulled into the parking lot, the driver got out and started shooting at the deputies' cars.
One deputy was shot in the shoulder and the other was shot in the arm and the shoulder. Their injuries were not considered life-threatening.
Online Missouri court records show only two minor cases involving Albers. One was for illegal parking in 2016 in Bella Villa, and one was for failure to register a motor vehicle in 2017.
