Franklin County shooting leaves two men dead

FRANKLIN COUNTY — Two men were shot to death Friday morning northeast of Sullivan.

The shooting was reported about 5:30 a.m. in the 3300 block of Lollar Branch Road, north of Interstate 44 and about halfway between Sullivan and St. Clair.

Franklin County Sheriff Steve Pelton said a 23-year-old man from Gray Summit, Missouri, died at the scene of gunshot wounds. A 24-year-old man from St. Clair, Missouri, died later at a Sullivan hospital.

The victims' names weren't released.

Pelton said a "person of interest" in the shooting left before police arrived and had outstanding warrants in a previous case. Pelton did not release the person's name or gender but said police don't think there is a threat to the public while this person on the loose.

Authorities released no additional information.