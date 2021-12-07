Franklin County woman killed after dog attack

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Mo. — A woman was attacked and killed by dogs east of St. Clair on Monday, Sheriff Steve Pelton said.

Deputies responded around 5:10 p.m. to the 2400 block of Highway TT where they found a woman dead in the front yard.

An investigation revealed 61-year-old Leann Gratzer had approached the house, which was owned by a relative, when she was attacked by dogs on the property.

"Our thoughts and prayers go to (the) victim's family," Pelton said.