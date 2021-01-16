Franklin County woman was in Capitol riot, had House Speaker Pelosi’s broken sign, charges say

FRANKLIN COUNTY — A woman from Franklin County has been accused of participating in last week’s riot at the U.S. Capitol and triumphantly holding up a broken sign belonging to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

Tipsters told the FBI they spotted Emily Hernandez in widely circulated pictures of rioters in and around the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, charging documents say. Those pictures, from inside and outside the Capitol, show a woman holding up pieces of a sign from outside Pelosi’s door.

Two of the tipsters have mutual acquaintances with Hernandez and another is a friend from high school, the charges say, and one saw pictures of Hernandez in the Capitol that she’d posted via Snapchat.

Hernandez has been charged by complaint in U.S. District Court in Washington with knowingly entering a restricted building without lawful authority and knowingly engaging in disorderly or disruptive conduct in a restricted building with intent to impede or disrupt the orderly conduct of government.

Hernandez has not been arrested, according to court documents. She could not be immediately reached for comment.

Charging documents say she lives in Sullivan but public records place her outside city limits.

