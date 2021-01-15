Franklin County woman was in Capitol riot, had House Speaker Pelosi's broken sign, charges say

FRANKLIN COUNTY — A woman from Franklin County has been accused of participating in last week's riot at the U.S. Capitol and holding up like a trophy a broken sign belonging to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

Tipsters told the FBI they spotted Emily Hernandez in widely circulated pictures of rioters in and around the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, charging documents say.

Two have mutual acquaintances with Hernandez and another is a friend from high school, the charges say, and one saw pictures of Hernandez in the Capitol that she'd posted via Snapchat.

Hernandez has been charged by complaint in U.S. District Court in Washington with knowingly entering a restricted building without lawful authority and knowingly and engaging in disorderly or disruptive conduct in a restricted building with intent to impede or disrupt the orderly conduct of government.

Hernandez has not been arrested, according to court documents. She could not be immediately reached for comment.

Charging document say she lives in Sullivan but public records place her outside city limits.

Prosecutors and federal officials say Trump supporters broke through police lines and into the building, with many intending to disrupt the vote to certify the 2020 election.