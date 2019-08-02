The Alpha Kappa Lambda fraternity said on Friday it "strongly disagrees" with claims in a lawsuit that a student and manager in its Truman State fraternity house played a role in five deaths by suicide in the same school year.
“Our sympathy continues for the families and friends of our lost Brothers of the Xi Chapter of Alpha Kappa Lambda," reads a statement from the fraternity sent to the Post-Dispatch on Friday. "The death of these young men during the 2016 – 2017 school year greatly impacted the Xi Chapter and the surrounding community."
The family members of two Truman State students who died by suicide in the Alpha Kappa Lambda house — Alex Mullins and Joshua Thomas — filed suit this week claiming that fraternity member Brandon Grossheim played a role in the suicides.
Grossheim had keys to four of their rooms and was the last person to see each of them alive, the suit says. It also claims Grossheim wore one of the dead student’s clothing after he died, carried money that went missing from his room weeks earlier and dated his girlfriend after his death.
The fraternity said in Friday's statement it would not comment further on the lawsuit.
Parents of two Truman State students who killed themselves sue another student, linking him to deaths
The suit also claims the fraternity member wore one of the dead student’s clothing after he died, carried money that went missing from his roo…