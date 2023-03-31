BERKELEY — The Jackson County Prosecutor's Office on Friday announced it dismissed criminal charges against former Berkeley Mayor Theodore "Ted" Hoskins, and in return Hoskins, a current city council member, will not seek re-election or any other public office.

The 84-year-old was charged in November 2019 with four counts of committing an election offense and one felony count of forgery.

Charges say Hoskins in the months leading up to the April 3, 2018, municipal election for four city council seats, submitted to the St. Louis County Board of Elections fraudulent absentee voter applications and other documents from at least three Berkeley residents in their 80s and 90s.

Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker said in 2019 the charges “were based on years of investigation into a pattern of harvesting absentee ballots to influence Berkeley elections.” Baker served as a special prosecutor at the request of the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office.

Hoskins was first elected as the town's mayor in 1996 after almost a decade as a Berkeley councilman. After serving several terms in state-level politics he ran again for mayor in 2012 and served in that position for eight years. He was elected to serve as a councilman again in April 2022.

He will finish out his current term, which ends in 2026.

"This agreement does not force him out of the current seat. The reason we didn't do that is because we would have to file a writ of quo warranto and that would take about the amount of time to do as what is left of his term," Michael Mansur, director of communication for the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office, told the Post-Dispatch.

A writ of quo warranto is a legal maneuver used to challenge a person's right to hold a public or corporate office.

"Our main goal was to remove Hoskins from political office," the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office said in a written statement. "The sworn agreement we have accomplishes that."

Hoskins did not immediately return a call for comment.

In a separate 2014 case, Hoskins and his wife, former Berkeley councilwoman Lee Etta Hoskins, agreed to a consent order with the state Ethics Commission after it was discovered they both voted to reimburse Ted Hoskins for legal expenses incurred when the city investigated him in 2014.