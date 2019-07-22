A man from Fredericktown, Mo., who was shot in St. Louis last month has died of his injuries, police said Monday.
Joseph Zummo, 25, was shot early on the morning of June 27 in the 600 block of Holly Hills Avenue. On Sunday, police said they learned that he had died of his injuries.
Police said they have no suspects in the homicide.
Police were called about a shooting at Loughborough Avenue and Leona Street at 1:48 a.m. June 27. They found Zummo inside a vehicle there. He had been shot and was rushed to a hospital in critical condition.
Police said Zummo and another man, 29, were inside the car when someone opened fire on them near Holly Hills and Alabama avenues. A man and woman were the people who fired shots, but police said they don't know who they are and had no description.
The victims then drove to Loughborough and Leona, where police found them in the car. The 29-year-old man wasn't hurt, police said.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 314-444-5371 or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.
On Monday, police said the city of St. Louis has had 110 homicides so far this year, compared with 100 homicides the same time last year.