Free, at-home COVID-19 tests available to all Missouri residents
ST. LOUIS — All Missourians can now get a free COVID-19 test kit delivered to their homes. 

Tests can be ordered at https://picturegenetics.com/covid19?c=MOPROMO

Tests will arrive in about two days, and results will come back in another two days, according to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services. Shipping is free, and results will be emailed. 

After completing the nasal swabs, tests should be returned to a FedEx collection site within 24 hours. 

