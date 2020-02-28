Free trauma services tonight, Sunday for patrons of Maryland Heights Community Center in shooting's wake

UPDATES to add dates of services

MARYLAND HEIGHTS — The city of Maryland Heights is offering professional counseling sessions at no charge to patrons of the city's community center in the aftermath of Monday's shooting which left one center employee dead, officials announced Thursday.

More than 150 patrons and staff were inside the center when the shooting took place. Maria Lucas, the on-duty supervisor at the time, was fatally shot by Michael J. Honkomp, a part-time janitor at the center.

The first group counseling event will take place from 7 to 9 p.m. Friday at the Maryland Heights Government Center at 11911 Dorsett Road. Immediate family members of community center patrons may also attend. A second session will take place from 2 to 4 p.m. at the same location on Sunday.

The events will include large and small group counseling sessions as well as individual evaluations and referrals to additional trauma services. All attendees will receive age-appropriate counseling, the city said in a statement.