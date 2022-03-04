Freeburg man charged in crash that killed Belleville mother, injured several others

ST. CLAIR COUNTY — A 36-year-old man has been charged with multiple felonies in connection to a four-vehicle crash Sunday that killed a Belleville mother of two and injured several others.

The St. Clair County state's attorney on Friday charged Brandon L. Wilson, of Freeburg, with four counts of aggravated driving under the influence and one count each of reckless homicide and driving on a revoked license.

The crash happened about 9:45 a.m. Sunday at Illinois Route 15 and South 74th Street in Belleville. Ashley Dancy, 35, died as a result of the crash, while a passenger in her vehicle, two people in a different vehicle and Wilson were injured.

Wilson was taken into custody Wednesday at an O'Fallon, Illinois, hospital where he was treated for his injuries, Belleville police said. A judge set bail for Wilson at $500,000.

According to police, at the time of the crash, Dancy and a passenger were in a 2015 Nissan sedan and were stopped at a red light in the eastbound lane of Illinois Route 15 at the intersection with South 74th Street. Wilson, in a 2006 Honda Ridgeline pickup, also was traveling eastbound on Route 15, but neglected to stop for the red light, and struck Dancy's car, police said, sending it into the intersection.

A 2022 Buick Envision, driven by a 70-year-old woman, was traveling through the intersection, northbound on 74th Street, when her car was struck by Dancy's. The woman and her passenger, an 88-year-old man, suffered injuries that were not considered life-threatening. A fourth vehicle in the vicinity was struck by debris, but that driver was unhurt.

An online fundraiser created on Dancy's behalf indicated that the Belleville woman was the mother to a 14-year-old and an 8-year-old. As of Friday, it had raised more than $11,000 for Dancy's family. Its original goal was $5,000.