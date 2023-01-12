Freeburg police investigating town's first homicide in decades

ST. CLAIR COUNTY— A woman was found dead in her Freeburg home Wednesday, marking the town's first homicide in decades.

The woman was discovered lifeless in a trailer, according to Freeburg Police Chief Michael J. Schutzenhofer, who noted the woman was not shot, but did not confirm any other details pending an autopsy.

She was identified as Linda Waller, 55, and pronounced deceased just after 9 p.m. on Wednesday, according to St. Clair County Coroner, Calvin Dye Sr.

Though it is the village's second homicide since the 1970s, the chief says his investigators are prepared and trained to seek justice. One of the department’s lead detectives also works with the region’s crime team, Major Case Squad.

Thus far, police have one suspect, a man in his 50s, who Schutzenhofer says is still in custody on a 48-hour hold while they continue to investigate. The chief said he did not live at the same residence as Waller.

The suspect was discovered by Belleville police while he was driving his truck north on Centreville Avenue.

Officers pulled him over for making an improper turn, and police say the man was acting “extremely nervous.” When officers asked, the man agreed for police to search his vehicle, where they found evidence that “led them to believe a violent crime had been committed.” police say.

Belleville police contacted Freeburg police to search a residence in the village's Deerfield Court based on evidence in the suspect's truck.

Illinois State Police and Belleville are assisting with the investigation, and charges will be given to St. Clair County State’s Attorney Office.