Freed Missouri inmate sues over medical care in prison

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City man released from prison after serving more than 40 years for a wrongful conviction is suing the company that provides medical care for Missouri prison inmates.

Kevin Strickland alleges in his lawsuit that medical care provided by Corizon LLC officials left him dependent on a wheelchair and able to stand for only brief periods, KMBC-TV reported.

Strickland, of Kansas City, was released from prison in November after a judge ruled he was wrongfully convicted of committing a triple murder in Kansas City in 1979.

In his lawsuit, Strickland said Corizon employees at Crossroads Correctional Center and Western Missouri Correctional Center repeatedly denied, delayed and deferred his requests for treatment for spinal stenosis and neurologic problems.

According to the lawsuit, Strickland began asking for medical help on Feb. 14, 2017. In several subsequent medical appointments, doctors recommended exercise and prescribed anti-depressants and told him to return if his condition worsened.

He also alleges Corizon staff weren’t able to provide all necessary medical treatment on site but referrals for off-site specialists were denied.