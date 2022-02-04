Friday update: Roads still covered by snow across St. Louis metro

The day after the big snowstorm, roads before sunrise on Friday were still covered by snow throughout the St. Louis region.

6 a.m.: Traffic is picking up, as many people are returning to work after two days off.

"Roads are still covered in the St. Louis region" Michelle Forneris, assistant district engineer for Missouri Department of Transportation in St. Louis. "Crews still have a lot of work to do."

Police urged drivers to stay home if they can -- but if they must venture out, be cautious.

"Give us one more day to try to get these roadways opened up and clear," said Cpl. Dallas Thompson with the Missouri Highway Patrol.

The patrol helped 393 stranded motorists on Thursday across its 11-county Troop C area. There were 91 vehicle crashes, and three people injured.

Thompson and officials with the state Department of Transportation at a news conference early Friday gave an update on road conditions.

"I did see pavement in a lot of spots," Thompson said. "But we need to remind you, just because you see pavement, don't be fooled. The roads are still slick. Most of them are still partially to mostly covered."

Friday's temperatures are supposed to climb into the mid to upper 20s Friday, and sunshine should help the road treatments work, said Bob Becker, district maintenance engineer for MoDOT's St. Louis district.

"It's been a good night for us overall," Becker said.

Snow plow operators worked overnight Thursday into early Friday. "They got a lot of things cleared back, a lot of roads opened up from the thick snow ... the depth that was out there.

"But all our roads, we're still showing as covered on our map," Becker added. "There's a lot of hard pack out there."

The National Weather Service predicts a cold but dry weekend ahead. Saturday's high should reach into the upper 20s. Temperatures Sunday could climb above freezing with highs in the mid 30s to low 40s.

The snowfall totals for Wednesday and Thursday ranged from about 6 inches in southern parts of the St. Louis metro area to about 10 inches in the western suburbs.

Staff writer Kim Bell can be reached at kbell@post-dispatch.com

