Friday update: Roads still covered by snow across St. Louis metro

The day after the big snowstorm, roads before sunrise on Friday were still covered by snow throughout the St. Louis region.
6 a.m.: Traffic is picking up, as many people are returning to work after two days off.
"Roads are still covered in the St. Louis region" Michelle Forneris, assistant district engineer for Missouri Department of Transportation in St. Louis. "Crews still have a lot of work to do."
Police urged drivers to stay home if they can -- but if they must venture out, be cautious.
"Give us one more day to try to get these roadways opened up and clear," said Cpl. Dallas Thompson with the Missouri Highway Patrol.
The patrol helped 393 stranded motorists on Thursday across its 11-county Troop C area. There were 91 vehicle crashes, and three people injured.
Thompson and officials with the state Department of Transportation at a news conference early Friday gave an update on road conditions.
"I did see pavement in a lot of spots," Thompson said. "But we need to remind you, just because you see pavement, don't be fooled. The roads are still slick. Most of them are still partially to mostly covered."
Friday's temperatures are supposed to climb into the mid to upper 20s Friday, and sunshine should help the road treatments work, said Bob Becker, district maintenance engineer for MoDOT's St. Louis district.
"It's been a good night for us overall," Becker said.
Snow plow operators worked overnight Thursday into early Friday. "They got a lot of things cleared back, a lot of roads opened up from the thick snow ... the depth that was out there.
"But all our roads, we're still showing as covered on
our map," Becker added. "There's a lot of hard pack out there."
The National Weather Service predicts a cold but dry weekend ahead. Saturday's high should reach into the upper 20s. Temperatures Sunday could climb above freezing with highs in the mid 30s to low 40s.
The
snowfall totals for Wednesday and Thursday ranged from about 6 inches in southern parts of the St. Louis metro area to about 10 inches in the western suburbs. Staff writer Kim Bell can be reached at kbell@post-dispatch.com
Photos: St. Louis metro region hit with major winter storm
Snow-covered streets
Jeremy Murphy walks home after a shopping trip to Schnucks along Manchester Avenue on Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022, in Maplewood.
lskrivan@post-dispatch.com
Laurie Skrivan
Dumpster lid sledding at Art Hill
Friends Kris Naeger (left), from Shrewsbury, Kevin Venice catch their breath and take few sips from their Busch beers after dragging the dumpster lids they're using as improvised sleds up Art Hill on Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022. "I figured imma do it big boy style and get a dumpster lid...rest assured I'm going to deliver back to the correct dumpster when I'm done" said Naeger.
dcarson@post-dispatch.com
David Carson
Dumpster lid sledding at Art Hill
Friends Kris Naeger (left), from Shrewsbury, Kevin Venice go swooshing down Art Hill, with Busch beers in hand, on dumpster lids they're using as improvised sleds on Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022. "I figured imma do it big boy style and get a dumpster lid...rest assured I'm going to deliver back to the correct dumpster when I'm done" said Naeger.
dcarson@post-dispatch.com
David Carson
Watch now: Creative St. Louisans sled on dumpster lids, Busch beers in hand, at Art Hill
Dumpster lid sledding at Art Hill
Friends Kevin Venice (left), and Kris Naeger, from Shrewsbury, go swooshing down Art Hill, with Busch beers in hand, on dumpster lids they're using as improvised sleds on Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022. "I figured imma do it big boy style and get a dumpster lid...rest assured I'm going to deliver back to the correct dumpster when I'm done" said Naeger.
dcarson@post-dispatch.com
David Carson
Dumpster lid sledding at Art Hill
Friends Kris Naeger (left), from Shrewsbury, Kevin Venice drag dumpster lids up Art Hill as they use the lids as improvised sleds on Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022. "I figured imma do it big boy style and get a dumpster lid...rest assured I'm going to deliver back to the correct dumpster when I'm done" said Naeger as he and friend trudged back up hill sipping their Busch beers.
dcarson@post-dispatch.com
David Carson
Snow blankets St. Louis
"It's nice and quiet," said Laura Tully as she went cross-country skiing through Whitecliff Park on Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022 in Crestwood. Tully uses her parents' old skis that they used in New England. "I dig them out when it snows."
rcohen@post-dispatch.com
Robert Cohen
Snow blankets St. Louis
Cheryl Westerbrook celebrates pushing her mother's car out of the snow with her brother Ben, left, and Olivia Nennert when it got stuck on their way to go sledding on Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022 in Webster Groves. Nennert stopped on the side of the road to help the family, offering cardboard that they placed under the front tires.
rcohen@post-dispatch.com
Robert Cohen
Few cars on Interstate 64
A few vehicles travel along the snow-covered lanes on Interstate 64 during late morning on Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022, as seen from the Bellevue Aveune overpass in Richmond Heights.
lskrivan@post-dispatch.com
Laurie Skrivan
St. Louis-area shut in as snowfall continues Wednesday
A St. Louis County police officer assists a motorist that got stuck in snow on Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022, on Olive Boulevard at Ballas Road in Creve Coeur. Snowfall is expected to remain steady today adding to Wednesday's totals.
cgooden@post-dispatch.com
Christian Gooden
Loving the snow
"We both just love being out in the snow," said Alison Morris who walks her dog Scout down Yale Avenue on Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022, in Richmond Heights.
lskrivan@post-dispatch.com
Laurie Skrivan
Sled track
"We had school today. It's virtual. There are no such things as snow days anymore," said Ruckus Jackson, 10, who grabs onto his friend Dallas Frieders, 11, as they sled down their neighbors' stairs along Hope Avenue on Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022, in Maplewood.
lskrivan@post-dispatch.com
Laurie Skrivan
Sled track
"We had school today. It's virtual. There is no such thing as snow days anymore," said Ruckus Jackson, 10, who sleds down his neighbors' stairs along Hope Avenue on Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022, in Maplewood.
lskrivan@post-dispatch.com
Laurie Skrivan
Stuck
"I backed out of the driveway. I can't go up the hill, can't go down the hill. I literally got stuck in the middle of the street in front of my house. But now I am three houses down, blocking my neighbor's driveway still stuck," said Nicole Skaggs, who tries to shovel her car free with the help of her son Carson on Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022, along Wise Avenue in Richmond Heights.
lskrivan@post-dispatch.com
Laurie Skrivan
Snow blankets St. Louis
"It's nice and quiet," said Laura Tully as she went cross-country skiing through Whitecliff Park on Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022 in Crestwood. Tully uses her parents' old skis that they used in New England. "I dig them out when it snows."
rcohen@post-dispatch.com
Robert Cohen
Snow blankets St. Louis
A motorist stops to help another who got stranded while trying to exit Interstate 44 at Elm Avenue in Webster Groves on Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022.
rcohen@post-dispatch.com
Robert Cohen
Snow blankets St. Louis
St. Louis County snowplows make their way along Big Bend Road in Webster Groves on Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022.
rcohen@post-dispatch.com
Robert Cohen
Snow blankets St. Louis
Motorists use the one clear lane of Interstate 44 westbound as snow finally stopped falling and plows went to work on Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022.
rcohen@post-dispatch.com
Robert Cohen
St. Louis Airport Stranded Travelers
Passengers who arrived at the Terminal 1 of the St. Louis Lambert International Airport in St. Louis on Thursday, Feb, 3, 2022, wait for the "Parking Spot" shuttle to take them to where they parked their vehicles. Many flights arriving or leaving the city were delayed or canceled due to the heavy snowfall.
jcooke@post-dispatch.com
Joseph Cooke
Snow storm causes treacherous road conditions in St. Louis
A driver gets stuck in the deep snow at exit 34A on Highway 40 (Interstate 64) in St. Louis on Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022. The motorist who did not want to be identified said she was driving to help her son who also got stuck in the snow. Police and a couple of MoDot's emergency response unit were able to pull the driver from the snow about 20 minutes later. It is recommended that drivers who get stuck in the snow remain in their vehicles for their own safety and not risk being struck by another passing vehicle.
dcarson@post-dispatch.com
David Carson
Snow storm causes treacherous road conditions in St. Louis
St. Louis police officer Scott Christian helps out a motorist stuck in deep snow at exit 34A on Highway 40 (Interstate 64) in St. Louis on Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022. The motorist who did not want to be identified said she was driving to help her son who also got stuck in the snow. Police and a couple of MoDot's emergency response unit were able to pull the driver from the snow about 20 minutes later.
dcarson@post-dispatch.com
David Carson
Snow storm causes treacherous road conditions in St. Louis
MoDot emergency response employee Ray Miller gets down in the snow to try and connect a tow cable to a car that go stuck in deep snow at exit 34A on Highway 40 (Interstate 64) in St. Louis on Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022. Police and a couple of MoDot's emergency response units were able to pull the driver from the snow about 20 minutes later.
dcarson@post-dispatch.com
David Carson
Coping with snow in Belleville
Ariah LeFlore (left) and Dave Baldwin, both US Post Office rural mail carriers, ready their vehicles before heading out on their routes from the facility in downtown Belleville, IL on Thursday February 3, 2022. Baldwin, 80, has been a mail carrier for 21 years, and is retiring in seven months, so this will be the last winter he will work through as a carrier.
TIM VIZER
Coping with snow in Belleville
Mary Silveus walks towards a Metro Bus after she had waited in the snow at a bus stop at Fullerton Road and North Illinois Street in Swansea, IL on Thursday February 3, 2022.
TIM VIZER
Coping with snow in Belleville
A car got stuck in snow as it tried to pull into a parking lot near Mariachis Mexican Restaurant on South Illinois Street in Belleville, IL in mid-morning on Thursday February 3, 2022.
TIM VIZER
Coping with snow in Belleville
Bill Westbrooks pushes his bicycle along the shoulder of Carlyle Avenue near Zion Lutheran Church in Belleville, IL on Thursday February 3, 2022.
TIM VIZER
Snow oh so much snow
Aaron Derosier helps pull Courtney Clark's stuck car out of an alley off Clayton Road in the Dogtown area of St. Louis on Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022. "I don't have to go (to work) anymore," says Clark because enough of her coworkers were able to make it.
cpeterson@post-dispatch.com
Colter Peterson
Residents start to dig out as snow still falls
"This sucks," said Bill Jordan, who uses his snow blower to start clearing snow in front of his house Rankin Drive with the help of his grandson Gregory, 4, on Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022, in Richmond Heights.
lskrivan@post-dispatch.com
Laurie Skrivan
St. Louis area shut in as snowfall continues Thursday
Chris Wagner, with Duffy Outdoors landscaping company, clears the walkway on Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022, at the Creve Coeur Pavilion strip mall. Snowfall is expected to remain steady today adding to Wednesday's totals. Wagner, who is a sheet metal worker by training, was keeping busy during severe weather. "We can't put roof panels on when its snowing," he said
cgooden@post-dispatch.com
Christian Gooden
Second day of snow and ice in St. Louis
Sam Miller shovels a clear path for people to walk on around the Park Pacific Apartments in downtown St. Louis on Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022. "At least it isn't ice like it was yesterday" said Miller.
dcarson@post-dispatch.com
David Carson
Lafayette Square Park bridge
A fresh layer of snow blankets the area around the pedestrian bridge in Lafayette Square Park in St. Louis on Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022.
dcarson@post-dispatch.com
David Carson
St. Louis area shut in as snowfall continues Thursday
Ben Williams, right, and his brother Zach Williams, clear snow from a neighbor's driveway on Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022, on Media Court in St. Louis County. Snowfall is expected to remain steady today adding to Wednesday's totals.
cgooden@post-dispatch.com
Christian Gooden
Wintry mix settles in the St. Louis area
Jack Fischer, 10, plays in the outdoor weather on the Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022, at Kirkwood Park in Kirkwood.
lskrivan@post-dispatch.com
Laurie Skrivan
After the snow
Lily Goldman, 11, from Clayton, enjoys her snow day off from school by swooshing down Art Hill on Tuesday, Feb. 3, 2022. On Thursday with temperatures in the upper teens Art Hill was filled with people enjoying the St. Louis tradition of sledding at Art Hill.
dcarson@post-dispatch.com
David Carson
Snow falls on St. Louis
Snow falls in front of the Old Courthouse in downtown St. Louis on Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022. Snowfall is expected to pickup overnight with 3-5 inches of accumulation predicted by the National Weather Service.
cpeterson@post-dispatch.com
Colter Peterson
Wintry mix settles in the St. Louis area
A motorist traveling westbound on Dorsett Rd. encounters a deer crossing it on Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022, in Maryland Heights after an overnight wintry mix of snowfall and ice hampered the St. Louis area.
cgooden@post-dispatch.com
Christian Gooden
Snow play in South St. Louis
Donna Voirol gives her daughter, Violet, 2 1/2, sled rides up and down the street in South St. Louis, during the wintry mix and snowfall, Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022. "We are so cooped up in the winter, I try to get her out as much as possible." Donna's newborn daughter, Zinnia, stayed inside.
hlevin@post-dispatch.com
Hillary Levin
Watch now: People across the St. Louis area react to the winter storm
Truck crashes on Interstate 44 during snow storm
A tow truck worker looks over the scene where a semi truck crashed into the Nebraska Avenue overpass on Interstate 44 East on Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022. Traffic was reduced down to one lane as the accident was cleared.
dcarson@post-dispatch.com
David Carson
Snow falls on St. Louis
Snow falls on City Hall as birds take flight in downtown St. Louis on Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022. Snowfall is expected to pickup overnight with 3-5 inches of accumulation predicted by the National Weather Service.
cpeterson@post-dispatch.com
Colter Peterson
Wintry mix settles in the St. Louis area
Snow plow operators with the Missouri Department of Transportation stop to clear the windshield of a truck on Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022, on Schuetz Road in St. Louis County after an overnight wintry mix of snowfall and ice hampered the St. Louis area.
Christian Gooden,
cgooden@post-dispatch.com
Christian Gooden
Snow in St. Charles County
Matt Seggerman gets an early start on removing snow from his driveway with a snow blower on Douglas Fir Drive in St. Charles County on Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022.
ghairlson@post-dispatch.com
Gary Hairlson
Wintry mix settles in the St. Louis area
Michelle Heilman, left, and her friend Sara Fischer take off on a mom-and-daughter sled run on Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022. Heilman's 4-year-old daughter, Hadley, sits nestled in between Fischer and Rae, Fischer's 5-year-old daughter, in Kirkwood Park in Kirkwood.
lskrivan@post-dispatch.com
Laurie Skrivan
Fire in apartment complex in St. Louis
North County Fire & Rescue Battalion Chief Don Mayse inspects the scene of an extinguished fire in an occupied apartment complex in the 800 block of Gustav Avenue on Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022. No one was injured in the one alarm fire. A second alarm was called for as fire began to come through the roof but the second alarm was cancelled when the fire was brought under control a short time later.
dcarson@post-dispatch.com
David Carson
Fire in apartment complex in St. Louis
St. Louis firefighters roll up their hoses after putting out a fire in an occupied apartment complex in the 800 block of Gustav Avenue on Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022. No one was injured in the one-alarm fire. A second alarm was called for as fire began to come through the roof but the second alarm was cancelled when the fire was brought under control a short time later.
dcarson@post-dispatch.com
David Carson
Wintry mix settles in the St. Louis area
Joe Farinella shovels his driveway on Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022, at his Maryland Heights home after an overnight wintry mix of snowfall and ice hampered the St. Louis area.
cgooden@post-dispatch.com
Christian Gooden
Snow scooter
A person rides a scooter along snow-covered South Compton Avenue in St. Louis on Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022.
Photo by David Carson,
dcarson@post-dispatch.com
David Carson
Snow scooter
A person rides a scooter behind a snow plow along snow-covered South Compton Avenue in St. Louis on Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022.
Photo by David Carson,
dcarson@post-dispatch.com
David Carson
Snow play in South St. Louis
Will Finocchiaro, 7, left, and his sister, Maggie, 9, shovel their driveway at their home in South St. Louis, during the wintry mix and snowfall, Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022.
hlevin@post-dispatch.com
Hillary Levin
Snow day in St. Louis
Thomas Evans, 8, braces himself against the cold and snow as he plays in the winter weather along Flora Place in St. Louis on Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022.
dcarson@post-dispatch.com
David Carson
Wintry mix settles in the St. Louis area
Berries on a Creve Coeur Lake Park tree are encased in ice on Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022, after an overnight wintry mix of snowfall and ice hampered the St. Louis area.
cgooden@post-dispatch.com
Christian Gooden
Snow day in St. Louis
Ellie Harrison pulls her kids Thomas Evans, 8, Peter Evans (top), 5, through the snow along Flora Place in St. Louis on Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022. "I feel like we have to have one really good snow every year to make it feel like we had a successful winter, so I've kind of been looking forward to this" said Harrison.
dcarson@post-dispatch.com
David Carson
Wintry mix settles in the St. Louis area
Pat Millfelt with Maxus Properties clears a path behind the frozen outdoor tables at Crushed Red on Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022, in Kirkwood.
lskrivan@post-dispatch.com
Laurie Skrivan
Wintry mix settles in the St. Louis area
"It's not that bad," said Ron Clipp, owner of The Hub Bicycle Company,
lskrivan@post-dispatch.com
Laurie Skrivan
Wintry mix settles in the St. Louis area
Canada geese perch together along the bank of Creve Coeur Lake on Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022, after an overnight wintry mix of snowfall and ice hampered the St. Louis area. Christian Gooden,
cgooden@post-dispatch.com
Christian Gooden
Wintry mix settles in the St. Louis area
"I live for this" says Everett Wall, with Rick Thomas Concrete, as he clears snow from the steps on the Watlow electrical manufacturing company's Maryland Heights campus on Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022, after an overnight wintry mix of snowfall and ice hampered the St. Louis area. Christian Gooden,
cgooden@post-dispatch.com
Christian Gooden
Snow play in South St. Louis
Jocelyn Closson, 8, front, and her brother Trendan Closson, 9, snowboard and sled down their front yard in South St. Louis, during the wintry mix and snowfall, Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022. Photo by Hillary Levin,
hlevin@post-dispatch.com
Hillary Levin
Snow play in South St. Louis
Trendan Closson, 9, sleds down his front yard in South St. Louis, during the wintry mix and snowfall, Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022. Photo by Hillary Levin,
hlevin@post-dispatch.com
Hillary Levin
Truck crashes on Interstate 44 during snow storm
Semi truck crashed into Nebraska Avenue overpass on Interstate 44.
David Carson
After the snow
C.J. Ryder, from University City, swooshes down Art Hill on Tuesday, Feb. 3, 2022. On Thursday with temperatures in the upper teens Art Hill was filled with people enjoying the St. Louis tradition of sledding at Art Hill. Photo by David Carson,
dcarson@post-dispatch.com
David Carson
Before the snow
A man rides up Art Hill with his dogs on Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022. On Tuesday with temperatures in the mid-50s Art Hill was mostly empty. Photo by David Carson,
dcarson@post-dispatch.com
David Carson
February 2022 Snow
Forest Park Avenue, a street that's usually busy with drivers, is empty on Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022. Officials warned drivers to stay off the road this week after meteorologists predicted that 7-11 inches of snow will fall in the region. Photo by Joseph Cooke,
jcooke@post-dispatch.com
Joseph Cooke
February 2022 Snow
A truck plows snow out of a parking lot between the Goldfarb School of Nursing at Barnes-Jewish College and Charles F. And Joanne Knight Alzheimer's Disease Research Center in St. Louis on Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022. Officials warned drivers to stay off the road this week after meteorologists predicted that 7-11 inches of snow will fall in the region. Photo by Joseph Cooke,
jcooke@post-dispatch.com
Joseph Cooke
