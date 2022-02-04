Friday update: Roads still covered by snow in St. Louis region

UPDATED with more detail on Thursday's injury crashes

The day after the big snowstorm, roads Friday were still covered by snow throughout the St. Louis region.

Traffic is picking up, as many people are returning to work after two days off. Most schools remain closed.

Roads are still covered, highway officials warned at a pre-dawn news conference Friday.

"Crews still have a lot of work to do," said Michelle Forneris, assistant district engineer for Missouri Department of Transportation in St. Louis.

Police urged drivers to stay home again if they can. Those who do venture out need to be cautious, warned Cpl. Dallas Thompson.

"Just because you see pavement, don't be fooled," said Thompson, with the Missouri Highway Patrol. "The roads are still slick. Most of them are still partially to mostly covered."

"Give us one more day to try to get these roadways opened up and clear," he said.

The patrol helped 393 stranded motorists on Thursday across its 11-county Troop C area. There were 91 vehicle crashes, and three people injured.

Among those hurt Thursday was a man from the St. Charles area who was hit by a car as he stood along westbound Interstate 70 after a vehicle crash near Bryan Road.

The patrol said the driver of a tractor-trailer wasn't paying attention as he neared the crash site. He swerved and struck the pedestrian and a car, pushing the car into another truck. The crash happened about 11:15 a.m. Thursday. The pedestrian, a 59-year-old man, was hospitalized in serious condition.

Also on Thursday morning, two truckers in Franklin County suffered moderate injuries about 9:30 a.m. They were on eastbound I-44 when one trucker rear-ended the other, which had stopped on the highway because an earlier crash.

At a news conference early Friday on road conditions, highway officials said snow plow operators will be out for the next few days.

Friday's temperatures should climb into the mid to upper 20s Friday, and sunshine should help the road treatments work, said Bob Becker, district maintenance engineer for MoDOT's St. Louis district.

"It's been a good night for us overall," Becker said.

Snow plow operators worked overnight Thursday into early Friday. "They got a lot of things cleared back, a lot of roads opened up from the thick snow ... the depth that was out there.

"But all our roads, we're still showing as covered on our map," Becker added. "There's a lot of hard pack out there."

On-ramps and intersections are the main trouble spots, he said.

At St. Louis Lambert International Airport, numerous flights in and out of St. Louis were canceled or delayed Friday.

The National Weather Service predicts a cold but dry weekend ahead. Saturday's high should reach into the upper 20s. Temperatures Sunday could climb above freezing with highs in the mid 30s to low 40s.

The snowfall totals for Wednesday and Thursday ranged from about 6 inches in southern parts of the St. Louis metro area to about 10 inches in the western suburbs.

This was the first 6-inch or greater snowfall in the month of February here since Feb. 24-25 in 1993.

Staff writer Kim Bell can be reached at kbell@post-dispatch.com

Shake off your afternoon slump with the oft-shared and offbeat news of the day, hand-brewed by our online news editors. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.