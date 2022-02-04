Friday update: Snow plows have 'a lot of work to do' across St. Louis

UPDATED with details on certain roads, Thursday's injury crashes

The day after the big snowstorm, many roads Friday were still covered by snow throughout the St. Louis region.

Traffic is picking up, as many people are returning to work after two days off. Most schools remain closed.

Despite work overnight by plow trucks, highway officials warned at a pre-dawn news conference Friday that roads were slick and covered by snow.

"Crews still have a lot of work to do," said Michelle Forneris, assistant district engineer for Missouri Department of Transportation in St. Louis.

As the morning commute wrapped up, spotting pavement on highways seemed hit and miss.

Around 9:30 a.m. Friday, the scene playing out on MoDOT's traffic cameras showed eastbound I-44 near Watson Road: pavement showing in some lanes while others were hidden by snow, and an overpass that was a slippery mess.

In a snapshot of other highway conditions, Highway 40 (Interstate 64) at Clarkson Road was showing pavement in a single lane, while the rest were covered by snow. Meanwhile, Interstate 170 at Natural Bridge looked mostly clear around 10 a.m., as did Interstate 70 at Shreve Avenue.

Police urged drivers to stay home again if they can. Those who do venture out need to be cautious, warned Cpl. Dallas Thompson.

"Just because you see pavement, don't be fooled," said Thompson, with the Missouri Highway Patrol. "The roads are still slick. Most of them are still partially to mostly covered."

"Give us one more day to try to get these roadways opened up and clear," he said.

The snowfall totals for Wednesday and Thursday ranged from about 6 inches in southern parts of the St. Louis metro area to about 10 inches in the western suburbs.

This was the first 6-inch or greater snowfall in the month of February here since Feb. 24-25 in 1993.

Missouri highway officials on Friday said snow plow operators will be out for the next few days.

Friday's temperatures should climb into the mid to upper 20s Friday, and sunshine should help the road treatments work, said Bob Becker, district maintenance engineer for MoDOT's St. Louis district.

Snow plow operators worked overnight Thursday into early Friday. "They got a lot of things cleared back, a lot of roads opened up from the thick snow ... the depth that was out there.

"But all our roads, we're still showing as covered on our map," Becker added. "There's a lot of hard pack out there."

On-ramps and intersections are trouble spots, Becker said.

At St. Louis Lambert International Airport, numerous flights in and out of St. Louis were canceled or delayed Friday.

The National Weather Service predicts a cold but dry weekend ahead. Saturday's high should reach into the upper 20s. Temperatures Sunday could climb above freezing with highs in the mid 30s to low 40s.

During Thursday's storm, the Missouri Highway Patrol helped 393 stranded motorists across its 11-county Troop C area, which includes the St. Louis metro area. There were 91 vehicle crashes. Three people were injured.

Among those hurt Thursday was a pedestrian hit by a car as he stood along westbound Interstate 70 after a vehicle crash near Bryan Road.

The patrol said the driver of a tractor-trailer wasn't paying attention as he neared the crash site. He swerved and struck the pedestrian and a car, pushing the car into another truck. The crash happened about 11:15 a.m. Thursday. The pedestrian, a 59-year-old man, was hospitalized in serious condition.

Also on Thursday morning, two truckers in Franklin County suffered moderate injuries about 9:30 a.m. They were on eastbound I-44 when one trucker rear-ended the other, which had stopped on the highway because an earlier crash near the 227-mile marker.

Staff writer Kim Bell can be reached at kbell@post-dispatch.com

