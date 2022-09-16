Friends say man was in crisis before St. Louis police shot him. But mental health team didn't respond.

ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Police Department's mental health emergency team did not respond during an hourslong SWAT standoff last week where a man was eventually shot dead, even after friends and advocates told police the man had a documented history of mental health struggles.

Bade Ali Jabir, 61, was killed the afternoon of Sept. 7 in the 1200 block of Hodiamont Avenue when police charged into the residence and shot him after he refused to come out. Police said Jabir charged at an officer with a knife when officers entered the apartment.

"We kept asking the lieutenant where (the crisis responders) were at, and he was ignoring everything we were saying," said Lisa LaGrone, a violence prevention worker who was at the complex for most of the standoff.

The Crisis Response Unit places a police officer with specially trained Behavioral Health Response staffers, known as “purple shirts,” to respond to crisis calls. They respond to mental health calls, but also incidents involving domestic violence, drug overdoses and trespassing, and are equipped to spend time connecting people to social services around the city.

The program was implemented in February 2021 as part of an effort to provide mental health resources and professionals in situations traditionally handled only by officers.

The city's public safety spokesperson, Monte Chambers, confirmed on Friday that the Crisis Response Unit did not respond to the standoff. He did not immediately provide a reason.

LaGrone was called to the apartment in the city's West End neighborhood that morning by a resident. She told the Post-Dispatch her interactions with police at the standoff were disappointing because they did not listen to her or others who told officers Jabir had a history of mental health struggles.

As a staff member at the Organization for Black Struggle, LeGrone is the coordinator for its violence prevention program, Project Haki, in the city's 22nd Ward.

"I just think it was preventable because ... lots of people said they were friends and wanted a chance to bring him out," LaGrone said.

LaGrone said she's worked with members of the Crisis Response Unit in prior situations, and they resolved the situations before they became violent.

Her colleague, Veii Kauaria, was also at the complex for the majority of the standoff. He said he never saw any crisis responders and noted that those communicating with Jabir, who immigrated from Sudan about five years ago, told police the man was willing to come out of the apartment if someone he knew would escort him out.

Police said they brought in an Arabic interpreter to communicate with Jabir, but his former case worker, Indran Fernando, told the Post-Dispatch that Jabir’s native language was Gaam and that other interpreters often struggled to understand the man’s Arabic.

Fernando and about 20 others gathered outside police headquarters Wednesday night to protest the killing and call for body-worn camera footage to be released.

Portions of the standoff's timeline, meanwhile, remain unclear.

Police said they initially received a call at 8:30 a.m. for a burglary at the complex. When they got there, officers said an evicted tenant was refusing to leave.

Neither a Post-Dispatch Sunshine request for calls for service that day nor the Post-Dispatch's calls for service database shows an 8:30 a.m. burglary call.

The first call to the apartment, according to the calls for service log, was at 10:21 a.m. The call was for another officer to meet up at the scene.

Five minutes later, police reported to dispatchers that Jabir had locked himself in the apartment and refused to come out.

An incident report indicates the shooting occurred at 2:30 p.m. and officers called for an evidence technician at 3:12 p.m., according to the call log. In all, about seven shots were fired by officers.

Erika Zaza, an attorney for the police department, denied a request for the audio recordings of those calls citing the state's Sunshine Law.