Friends think pajama-clad man entered Webster Groves home by mistake before homeowner killed him

Loultchev said she learned since his death, after speaking with Vazquez's father, that Vazquez had struggled with mental health issues before. Had she known earlier, Loultchev said, she would have gotten help for him at a psychiatric hospital, even if it meant tricking him to go. Vazquez's father declined to speak to a reporter and his mother couldn't be reached.

Toxicology tests to determine if Vazquez had drugs in his system when he died will take weeks. Loultchev "started to suspect drugs" as Vazquez burned through money, she said, and his facial expressions signaled he was confused or scared.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The friend who let Vazquez stay in a spare bedroom on Conover Lane said Vazquez was supposed to be moving out of her house and into a homeless shelter the day he died. She has a theory about how Vazquez ended up inside the stranger's home: "I truly believe, 100 million percent, that Brian thought he was walking into my house," said Erin Epperhart. "He was on a walk, he got confused and he thought it was my house."

She acknowledges the houses and fences don't look alike, but she said Vazquez was new to the neighborhood and it was dark out, made more so by the power outages reported at some homes in the area after thunderstorms blew through hours before.