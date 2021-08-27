Friends think pajama-clad man entered Webster Groves home by mistake before homeowner killed him

CRESTWOOD — The day Brian Vazquez died, he walked out of a friend's house on Conover Lane, saying he was going to smoke a cigarette. It was about 2:30 a.m. on Aug. 13. Vazquez was wearing flannel pajama pants, a T-shirt and slippers.
How he ended up dead from a shotgun blast, in a stranger's home in Webster Groves a half-block away, is still a mystery to his friends.
He was temporarily staying in a spare bedroom with a family he knew, after breaking up with a longtime girlfriend. The friends' Crestwood home is six houses from the home on Grant Road where he was shot.
Simona Loultchev, who dated Vazquez for 10 years, said she thinks Vazquez had gotten lost and wandered into the home by mistake, not to steal something or for some other criminal purpose. "He wasn't trying to hurt anyone in that house," she said. "He didn't hurt people."
In an interview Thursday night near the shooting scene, Loultchev tearfully told a reporter she noticed changes in Vazquez's personality in recent weeks as he grew depressed and seemingly paranoid. Vazquez, 42, thought people were hacking his computer accounts, and he looked menacingly at the stars as if someone followed him, she said.
"It recently got weird," Loultchev said, "like he thought people were spying on him and he was looking at the sky."
Loultchev said she learned since his death, after speaking with Vazquez's father, that Vazquez had struggled with mental health issues before. Had she known earlier, Loultchev said, she would have gotten help for him at a psychiatric hospital, even if it meant tricking him to go. Vazquez's father declined to speak to a reporter and his mother couldn't be reached.
Toxicology tests to determine if Vazquez had drugs in his system when he died will take weeks. Loultchev "started to suspect drugs" as Vazquez burned through money, she said, and his facial expressions signaled he was confused or scared.
The friend who let Vazquez stay in a spare bedroom on Conover Lane said Vazquez was supposed to be moving out of her house and into a homeless shelter the day he died. She has a theory about how Vazquez ended up inside the stranger's home: "I truly believe, 100 million percent, that Brian thought he was walking into my house," said Erin Epperhart. "He was on a walk, he got confused and he thought it was my house."
She acknowledges the houses and fences don't look alike, but she said Vazquez was new to the neighborhood and it was dark out, made more so by the power outages reported at some homes in the area after thunderstorms blew through hours before.
Police were called at 2:51 a.m. on Aug. 13 for a “burglary in progress” at a home in the 1400 block of Grant Road. Police said they were told that an intruder entered the home from a rear door. The homeowner confronted him with a shotgun, ordered him to get out and shot him when he wouldn’t leave, police said. Vazquez died at a hospital.
Webster Groves police have been tight-lipped about the death investigation. Detectives were to present their findings to St. Louis County prosecutor Wesley Bell's office by today. The police chief said it's now the prosecutor's call if more information will be released to the public.
The homeowner has not been arrested, and the fatal shooting of an intruder may well fall under the protections of the state's Castle Doctrine.
Webster Groves has about 23,000 residents and a low crime rate. It has had 10 reports so far this year of "breaking and entering," but none on Grant Road before the Aug. 13 incident.
Loultchev, 32, said she desperately wants to know what, if anything, Vazquez said to the homeowner before being shot. "It doesn't make sense. Why did the homeowner feel so threatened?" she asked.
Loultchev said she has not spoken with detectives about Vazquez, and she faults authorities for not doing more to identify him sooner. He had no wallet or identification on him, and police said Vazquez was identified through fingerprints. Police said the delay in releasing his name after 10 days was because they had trouble finding relatives to notify.
Loultchev and Vazquez met through a mutual friend in Denver, and Loultchev claims he earned money by growing pot in Colorado. Later, they moved to Washington state and Vazquez worked as production manager at Blacksmith Farms in Belfair, Washington, in charge of growing marijuana plants on 15 acres in 2016 and 2017, she said. His prior run-ins with the law included a drug case in North Carolina, she said.
Loultchev and Vazquez moved to St. Louis four years ago. In Missouri, the only court cases tied to Vazquez are for municipal traffic violations in Shrewsbury. Loultchev and Vazquez lived at a home on Lou Court in Crestwood that is owned by Loultchev's father. Vazquez was unemployed; the father wanted him to move out until he got a "regular 9-to-5 job." Loultchev said Vazquez told her he wanted to go back to Colorado and grow pot.
About a month ago, he moved out and the couple broke up. But they remained friends, Loultchev said, and she saw Vazquez daily. He was living in hotels early on and then later with acquaintances. Police considered him homeless.