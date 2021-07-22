 Skip to main content
Frontenac to get police cameras
0 comments

Frontenac to get police cameras

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

FRONTENAC — The city's 20-member police department soon will begin wearing body cameras for the first time.

The department has not been involved with an incident in which it drew public criticism. "But we want to continue doing the right thing, and protect our officers as well," said Chief Mark Guttmann. The police department already has in-car cameras.

Aldermen on Tuesday approved the lowest bid of about $39,000 for the cameras from Motorola, which included computer equipment to support the cameras. Frontenac has secured a $9,500 law enforcement grant from Missouri to apply to the cost of cameras.

The city lost $1 million in revenue last year because of pandemic-related issues and is asking voters on Aug. 3 to approve a property tax increase of $1 for each $100 of assessed value for police and fire services. 

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

The Chat Room: Single moms Bush, Jones bring unique perspective to key political jobs

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports