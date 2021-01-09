Frontline health care workers receive meals donated from Steve's Hot Dogs

ST. LOUIS — Nurses at St. Louis University Hospital, donning scrubs and PPE, strode outside the hospital on Friday, not to tend to a new patient, but to receive a round of donated food from Steve’s Hot Dogs.

The local restaurant donated 160 meals to frontline health care workers on Friday. They delivered 80 at 11 a.m. and another 80 at 7 p.m. The meals were purchased for donation on Dec. 21.

“It was delicious and a big help to us. Last time they donated I was so busy I didn’t even have time to go to the break room to get one,” said Jordan Voss, a nurse in the emergency department who enjoyed a Chicago hot dog from the restaurant.

Voss said the coronavirus pandemic has kept staff busy for the past year, but with St. Louis recording its highest homicide rate in 50 years, it was the number of trauma patients that most affected the emergency department.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The 80 meals helped cover not only doctors and nurses, but also technicians and those working in registration, cleaning, supply and security, said Mary Catherine Moran, business manager of the emergency room department.