FTC suit in St. Louis says company made false promises about shipping of masks, PPE

ST. LOUIS — The Federal Trade Commission on Tuesday filed a federal lawsuit alleging a Louisiana company took customers' money after falsely claiming to have masks and other personal protective equipment in stock and ready to ship.

The suit, filed in U.S. District Court in St. Louis, says some customers of American Screening LLC have waited weeks or months for their gear, and hundreds have complained. The suit also names CEO Ron Kilgarlin and his wife, COO Shawn Kilgarlin.

The suit says the Shreveport company, which has a distribution center in the St. Louis area, mainly sold drug test kits and medical equipment until the pandemic, when it began selling PPE and related items. They claimed products were “available to ship,” the suit says, and would ship "24-48 hours after processing, pending product availability," the suit says. Customers weren't told the items were out of stock until after they placed their order or complained about delays, the suit says.

One customer who filed a complaint May 4 spent nearly $10,000 in late March for 7,500 isolation gowns for essential workers and then could not reach anyone at the company, the suit says.