Fugitive accused of abusing dogs in Franklin County

ST. CLAIR, Mo. — A fugitive from Iowa is accused by police of abusing 55 dogs left in filth in Franklin County.

The dogs, mostly basset hounds, were rescued Tuesday by the Humane Society of Missouri. They were found lacking adequate nutrition and sitting in crates filled with their own feces, according to a release from the humane society.

The owner, a suspected breeder, is Michael J. Johnson, of the 6400 block of Pond Ford Road, in St. Clair, Missouri, court records show. He was charged Oct. 1 with being a fugitive from Iowa, but as of Wednesday was not charged with a crime related to the dogs.

Johnson pleaded not guilty on Monday to the fugitive charge, and he has another court date set for Thursday. He's being held at Franklin County Jail.

No attorney is listed for Johnson.

The dogs are being rehabilitated at a county shelter on Macklind Avenue.

The Humane Society worked with the Franklin County Sheriff's Office and the Missouri Department of Agriculture on the investigation.

It is unknown when or if the dogs will be available for adoption, but the organization says information will be updated on its website.