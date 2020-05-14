Fugitive on run following 2017 Florissant drug raid arrested in LA

ST. LOUIS — A man who fled three years ago after investigators seized 27 kilos of pure fentanyl in Florissant has been arrested, prosecutors said Thursday.

Gerald Fitzgerald Hunter, 54, had been a fugitive after being charged with drug crimes in federal court in St. Louis in April 2017.

The U.S. Attorney's Office in St. Louis said Hunter was arrested in Los Angeles this week by U.S. marshals.

Hunter and others were charged by complaint three years ago in U.S. District Court in St. Louis. He was accused of being the out-of-state source of fentanyl and cocaine for local dealers.

Investigators followed Hunter from an airport meeting to a storage facility in Florissant, where they arrested two men. Hunter escaped. Investigators seized nearly 60 pounds of drugs in two bags, including the fentanyl, as well as $35,000 in cash, four pistols, 10 pounds of marijuana and an AK-47-style rifle, charging documents said at the time.

Hunter is facing fentanyl and cocaine distribution conspiracy charges, conspiracy to commit money laundering and related charges, prosecutors said.

