‘Full-out gang war’ kills 2, injures 3 in Kinloch

KINLOCH — After the first shots went off Friday evening around dinner time, Zach Bain dove for the floor of his refurbished apartment. He eventually pulled himself up to a window and looked out.
What he saw was “a full-out gang war” that erupted at a large outdoor party in the 5500 block of Mable Avenue.
“It was about 15 or 20 minutes of shooting,” Bain, 27, said by phone Saturday.
By his estimate, there were a dozen guns going off.
“And tons of rounds, man,” he said. “They were letting it go. There was an M-16. One guy looked like he had an AK. I don’t know.”
Police confirmed two men died after the shooting, which happened shortly before 6:30 p.m. Friday. By Saturday afternoon, their identities had not been released.
No shooting victims were on the scene when officers arrived, police said, but a total of five men who were injured took themselves to a hospital.
Two of those men died, and three had non-life-threatening injuries, police say.
On Saturday, during a short break from his restaurant job, Bain said he moved from the St. Charles area to live at Suburban Heights Apartments in Kinloch. He said he has a refurbished apartment that is affordable and close to his fiancé’s college classes.
“It’s cheap living,” he said.
County police ask anyone with information to call 636-529-8210 and anonymous tipsters can reach CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS(8477).
Updated Saturday at 3:30 p.m.