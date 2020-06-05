Funeral arrangements announced for David Dorn, former officer killed early Tuesday

ST. LOUIS — Funeral arrangements were announced Friday evening for David Dorn, a retired St. Louis police captain and municipal chief who was shot to death by looters at a St. Louis pawn shop early Tuesday.
A public visitation will be held from 1-9 p.m. Tuesday at Hopewell Missionary Baptist Church, 915 Taylor Ave., St. Louis. A private funeral will be held Wednesday at 10 a.m., followed immediately by interment at Valhalla Cemetery, at 7600 Saint Charles Rock Road.
Dorn was shot and killed protecting a friend's pawn shop early Tuesday as the city was hit by violence and destruction following a day of peaceful protests. Police on Friday released surveillance video from the pawn shop and asked for the public's help identifying the culprits.
Flowers may be sent to Hopewell Missionary Baptist Church on the day of the visitation. Monetary donations should be made to CrimeStoppers, BackStoppers or www.Fundly.com/captain-David-Dorn-memorial-fund.
Due to the coronavirus pandemic, facial coverings are mandatory to attend any of Dorn's services.
