Funeral arrangements announced for David Dorn, former officer killed early Tuesday
0 comments

Funeral arrangements announced for David Dorn, former officer killed early Tuesday

  • 0
Subscribe for $1 a month
David Dorn

David Dorn, in a photo from the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department.

ST. LOUIS — Funeral arrangements were announced Friday evening for David Dorn, a retired St. Louis police captain and municipal chief who was shot to death by looters at a St. Louis pawn shop early Tuesday. 

A public visitation will be held from 1-9 p.m. Tuesday at Hopewell Missionary Baptist Church, 915 Taylor Ave., St. Louis. A private funeral will be held Wednesday at 10 a.m., followed immediately by interment at Valhalla Cemetery, at 7600 Saint Charles Rock Road. 

Dorn was shot and killed protecting a friend's pawn shop early Tuesday as the city was hit by violence and destruction following a day of peaceful protests. Police on Friday released surveillance video from the pawn shop and asked for the public's help identifying the culprits. 

Flowers may be sent to Hopewell Missionary Baptist Church on the day of the visitation. Monetary donations should be made to CrimeStoppers, BackStoppers or www.Fundly.com/captain-David-Dorn-memorial-fund

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, facial coverings are mandatory to attend any of Dorn's services. 

0 comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports