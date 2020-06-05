Funeral arrangements announced for David Dorn, former officer killed early Tuesday

ST. LOUIS — Funeral arrangements were announced Friday evening for David Dorn, a retired St. Louis police captain and municipal chief who was shot to death by looters at a St. Louis pawn shop early Tuesday.

A public visitation will be held from 1-9 p.m. Tuesday at Hopewell Missionary Baptist Church, 915 Taylor Ave., St. Louis. A private funeral will be held Wednesday at 10 a.m., followed immediately by interment at Valhalla Cemetery, at 7600 Saint Charles Rock Road.

Dorn was shot and killed protecting a friend's pawn shop early Tuesday as the city was hit by violence and destruction following a day of peaceful protests. Police on Friday released surveillance video from the pawn shop and asked for the public's help identifying the culprits.