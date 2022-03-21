Funeral arrangements set for slain Bonne Terre policeman

The funeral procession for Bonne Terre policeman Lane Burns will travel more than 250 miles next weekend, from a funeral home in St. Francois County to the town in southwest Missouri where Burns grew up.

Sunday’s procession will head to Carthage, Missouri, and circle the town square, where Burns joined gatherings as a boy for the annual Maple Leaf festival.

“I believe all through town there will be people pulling over just to honor him and pay respects,” said Brian Freeman, a pastor with Carthage Family Worship Center.

Burns, 30, will be buried in Harvey Cemetery, east of Carthage.

Burns died on duty Thursday after being shot by a gunman who emerged from a room at the Motel 6 in Bonne Terre firing at officers. Another Bonne Terre officer was injured.

The gunman, identified as James J. Emery, was then killed by officers who fired back, police said.

Burns had been a Bonne Terre patrolman for five years. Before that, he spent five years working at other police agencies.

Burns graduated from Carthage High School in 2009, and his obituary said he liked hot rods, Ford Mustangs and computer games. The BackStoppers said it will be supporting his two children, Ivy Claire Burns and Raiden Michael Burns.

Even though Burns’ childhood was spent in Carthage, he lived and worked for years on the east side of Missouri, so funeral planners were sure to make arrangements in the St. Francois County area too, Freeman said.

The funeral itself is set for noon on Saturday, March 26, 2022, at Mineral Area College Field House, 5270 Flat River Road in Park Hills, Missouri. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday.

“They’re trying to honor both places where he spent his time,” Freeman said. “He loved people. He served people. He had an impact in both places.”

The procession will leave at 9 a.m. Sunday from C.Z. Boyer and Son Funeral Home, at 313 Benham Street in Bonne Terre. It will drive by the Bonne Terre police and fire departments, then on to the cemetery in southwest Missouri. The trip should take about 4½ hours one way.

Those who want to line the route in support can see the directions here.

Freeman will preside over the gravesite ceremony, which is scheduled for 2 p.m. Sunday at Harvey Cemetery outside the Jasper County town of Reeds, Missouri.

Disturbance at motel

Burns was slain when he and another Bonne Terre officer, Cpl. Garrett Worley, showed up at the Motel 6 on Highway K about 12:30 a.m. Thursday. Another guest at the motel had called police to report a disturbance by Emery.

“He was screaming, causing a scene for no particular reason,” said Cpl. Dallas Thompson of the Missouri Highway Patrol.

Authorities have ordered toxicology tests to see if Emery, 31, was taking any drugs. Results won’t be back for several weeks.

When Worley and Burns walked toward the motel room, Emery came out firing shots at them, police said.

Worley was hit in the leg, and Burns was shot in the upper body. The bullet missed his bulletproof vest by an inch or two, the St. Francois County coroner told the Post-Dispatch last week.

Emery was killed when police returned fire. Since Worley and Burns were the only officers there, Thompson said one or both fired back and the investigation will determine whose bullet hit Emery.

Investigators also are looking for a motive for the gunman’s actions. Suicide-by-cop is one possibility to consider, Thompson said, “but right now we really don’t have a lot to go on.”

Police haven’t heard from anyone that Emery had said he wanted to die, Thompson added.

Worley, the injured officer, is recovering. Burns’ family asks that any memorial contributions go to the “Backing Corporal Worley Fund” at any First State Community Bank or to The BackStoppers.

‘Nothing has been right’

Shannon Chasteen, 24, met Burns when she rolled a stop sign in 2018. Burns pulled her over and gave her a ticket. Later that night, he sent Chasteen a friend request on Facebook. She thought he was cute and they eventually started dating. He was known around town as “the cop with the beard,” for his long reddish beard.

On the night Burns died, Chasteen was at her job as a home health care aide. Burns had installed an app on Chasteen’s cellphone so she could hear the dispatchers’ conversation with Bonne Terre officers. At her job, Chasteen put in one earbud so she could listen to Burns’ shift as Chasteen did her own work.

“I listened for 306,” his badge number, she said. “Ever since I heard that call on the radio, nothing has been right.”

Chasteen could tell from the discussion early Thursday that Burns and Worley arrived at the motel for the disturbance call. Then, about 90 seconds later, she heard a third officer say, “Two officers down. I need a helicopter.”

“I immediately dropped to the floor,” Chasteen said. “I threw up. I was screaming.”

She called Burns’ brother to alert him, then called her boss to ask if someone could relieve her from work. “I just kept listening to the radio and praying,” she said.

She later went to the hospital to view his body.

Burns and Chasteen lived together in Bonne Terre, and Chasteen said they were talking about getting married.

Chasteen said she had never heard of Emery and doesn’t know why Burns was killed. She said investigators told her that Emery and a man at the motel with him had planned the attack.

“They faked a disturbance and ambushed the cops,” Chasteen said she was told. “Nobody understands why.”

Chasteen wants to raise money for a memorial project in Burns’ memory. Her idea is to rebuild a 2012 Ford Mustang that is parked in their garage. Burns spent the last three months buying parts for it.

“I want to finish that project,” she said. “There’s nothing more I’d love than to get that car running.”

Shake off your afternoon slump with the oft-shared and offbeat news of the day, hand-brewed by our online news editors. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.