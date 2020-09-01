Funeral arrangements set for slain St. Louis police officer

ST. LOUIS — Funeral arrangements have been set for slain St. Louis police officer Tamarris Bohannon, who was fatally shot last weekend in the Tower Grove South neighborhood.

Bohannon, 29, was shot Saturday while responding to a shooting call in the 3700 block of Hartford Street. He died the next day. A suspect was charged Tuesday in the officer's shooting death.

According to St. Louis police, a visitation to remember Bohannon will be 6 to 10 p.m. Saturday at the Cathedral Basilica at 4431 Lindell Boulevard in the Central West End, the police department said.

A procession from Serenity Memorial Funeral Home at 1905 Union Boulevard to the Cathedral Basilica will immediately precede a memorial service at the cathedral starting at 2 p.m. Sunday.

After the service, a repast will be held at the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers' Local 1 hall at 5850 Elizabeth Avenue.

